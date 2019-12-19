Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Robinson. View Sign Service Information M.L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home 209 North Main Street Clover , SC 29710 (803)-222-9001 Graveside service 2:00 PM Beersheba Cemetery 130 S Beersheba Road Clover , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. George Bryant Robinson passed away Wednesday, December 18th in Charlotte, NC at the age of 90.



A graveside service will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, December 20, 2019 at Beersheba Cemetery, 130 S Beersheba Road, Clover, SC. The family will receive friends following the service at the gravesite.



'How Great Thou Art' will be presented by the Black family.



Born in York County, South Carolina August 31, 1929, Mr. Robinson was the only child of the late George Mason and Jennie Bolin Robinson. He attended the public schools of York graduating from York High School in 1946. He graduated from Erskine College in 1950. The Infantry School in Fort Bragg, Georgia in 1953, and obtained a Master's Degree from the University of South Carolina in 1957. He was married to June Gilbert who passed away in 1974. Robinson served in the 307th Airborne Medical Battalion of the 82nd Airborne as a First Lieutenant.



Mr. Robinson taught school at Rock Hill High School from 1950-1952. After his military service he taught at Richmond Drive Elementary School from 1955-1957. He also worked for the Charlotte District Sales office of Ford Motor Company for 28 1/2 years. He held several positions including Zone Manager and retired as Senior Truck Sales Engineer serving Charlotte and Columbia areas.



Mr. Robinson joined the Rock Hill Elks Lodge #1318 in 1955. In 1957 he was appointed Esquire and proceeded to become Exalted Ruler. As an officer George was a member of ritual team which competed in South Carolina statewide contests each year. He made All State each of the five years. As Exalted Ruler, Robinson led the team to a state championship and the National Championship. He was All-American Exalted Ruler. In 1962 he became a Past Exalted Ruler and was made a Life Member of Rock Hill Elks Lodge. Robinson was also a member of American Legion Post #34 for over 50 years.



He is survived by his daughter, Lind R Goodman; grandchildren Bryant and wife Courtney, Laura Beth Goodman, and great-grandchild Andrew Goodman of Charlotte, North Carolina.



The family would like to thank his caregiving team: Faith, Lisa, El, and Robin and Hospice team: Afton, Jill, Heather, Pete, Starla, Dr. Gatlin, and Kaushik for their loving care and support.



In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte Region, P. O. Box 470408, Charlotte, NC 28247



Online condolences may be made at



M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, Clover, SC is serving the family of Mr. Robinson

Mr. George Bryant Robinson passed away Wednesday, December 18th in Charlotte, NC at the age of 90.A graveside service will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, December 20, 2019 at Beersheba Cemetery, 130 S Beersheba Road, Clover, SC. The family will receive friends following the service at the gravesite.'How Great Thou Art' will be presented by the Black family.Born in York County, South Carolina August 31, 1929, Mr. Robinson was the only child of the late George Mason and Jennie Bolin Robinson. He attended the public schools of York graduating from York High School in 1946. He graduated from Erskine College in 1950. The Infantry School in Fort Bragg, Georgia in 1953, and obtained a Master's Degree from the University of South Carolina in 1957. He was married to June Gilbert who passed away in 1974. Robinson served in the 307th Airborne Medical Battalion of the 82nd Airborne as a First Lieutenant.Mr. Robinson taught school at Rock Hill High School from 1950-1952. After his military service he taught at Richmond Drive Elementary School from 1955-1957. He also worked for the Charlotte District Sales office of Ford Motor Company for 28 1/2 years. He held several positions including Zone Manager and retired as Senior Truck Sales Engineer serving Charlotte and Columbia areas.Mr. Robinson joined the Rock Hill Elks Lodge #1318 in 1955. In 1957 he was appointed Esquire and proceeded to become Exalted Ruler. As an officer George was a member of ritual team which competed in South Carolina statewide contests each year. He made All State each of the five years. As Exalted Ruler, Robinson led the team to a state championship and the National Championship. He was All-American Exalted Ruler. In 1962 he became a Past Exalted Ruler and was made a Life Member of Rock Hill Elks Lodge. Robinson was also a member of American Legion Post #34 for over 50 years.He is survived by his daughter, Lind R Goodman; grandchildren Bryant and wife Courtney, Laura Beth Goodman, and great-grandchild Andrew Goodman of Charlotte, North Carolina.The family would like to thank his caregiving team: Faith, Lisa, El, and Robin and Hospice team: Afton, Jill, Heather, Pete, Starla, Dr. Gatlin, and Kaushik for their loving care and support.In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte Region, P. O. Box 470408, Charlotte, NC 28247Online condolences may be made at www.mlfordsons.com M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, Clover, SC is serving the family of Mr. Robinson Published in Charlotte Observer on Dec. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close