George Sidney NanceNovember 4, 2020Huntersville, North Carolina - George Sidney "Sid" Nance, 78, of Huntersville, NC died Wednesday, November 4, 2020. Sid suffered from Alzheimer's for the last few years. He was born on May 8, 1942 in Mecklenburg County to the late James and Annie Nance.He retired from Ford Motor Company where he worked as a parts technician. He loved telling stories of the years he was employed there. After they closed, he opened and operated Ramah Quail Farm in 1977. He was interviewed by the Charlotte Observer about the operation of raising quail and selling them to hunters to use for their dogs to hunt. He loved farming, raising cattle and all that goes along with owning a farm. He was taught to build cabinets by his father and grandfather and was very gifted in that trade. No matter how busy he was with all his career aspects, he loved packing the camper with his wife and sons and traveling all over the United States.As long as he was able to drive he made daily trips to the Hardee's Restaurant on Statesville Road and made friends with all the breakfast crew employees. Sid was very likeable and loved by all who met him; he will be greatly missed by all who knew him.He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Sue Nance.He is survived by sons, Sam Nance (Monica McCall) and David Nance, siblings, Mary Louise "Doodle" Atwell, Judy Rogers, and Frank Nance, several nieces and nephews.The family will receive friends from 5 PM-7PM on Friday, November 6 at James Funeral Home, 10520 Arahova Drive, Huntersville, NC 28078. Graveside Service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, November 7 at Ramah Presbyterian Church, 14401 Ramah Church Road, Huntersville, NC 28078.Memorials may be made to Ramah Presbyterian Church, 14401 Ramah Church Road, Huntersville, NC 28078.James Funeral Home of Huntersville is serving the family of George "Sid" Nance.