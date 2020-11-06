1/1
George Sidney Nance
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George Sidney Nance
November 4, 2020
Huntersville, North Carolina - George Sidney "Sid" Nance, 78, of Huntersville, NC died Wednesday, November 4, 2020. Sid suffered from Alzheimer's for the last few years. He was born on May 8, 1942 in Mecklenburg County to the late James and Annie Nance.
He retired from Ford Motor Company where he worked as a parts technician. He loved telling stories of the years he was employed there. After they closed, he opened and operated Ramah Quail Farm in 1977. He was interviewed by the Charlotte Observer about the operation of raising quail and selling them to hunters to use for their dogs to hunt. He loved farming, raising cattle and all that goes along with owning a farm. He was taught to build cabinets by his father and grandfather and was very gifted in that trade. No matter how busy he was with all his career aspects, he loved packing the camper with his wife and sons and traveling all over the United States.
As long as he was able to drive he made daily trips to the Hardee's Restaurant on Statesville Road and made friends with all the breakfast crew employees. Sid was very likeable and loved by all who met him; he will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Sue Nance.
He is survived by sons, Sam Nance (Monica McCall) and David Nance, siblings, Mary Louise "Doodle" Atwell, Judy Rogers, and Frank Nance, several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5 PM-7PM on Friday, November 6 at James Funeral Home, 10520 Arahova Drive, Huntersville, NC 28078. Graveside Service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, November 7 at Ramah Presbyterian Church, 14401 Ramah Church Road, Huntersville, NC 28078.
Memorials may be made to Ramah Presbyterian Church, 14401 Ramah Church Road, Huntersville, NC 28078.
James Funeral Home of Huntersville is serving the family of George "Sid" Nance.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
James Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
7
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Ramah Presbyterian Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
James Funeral Home
10520 Arahova Drive
Huntersville, NC 28078
(704) 584-9004
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Charlotte Observer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved