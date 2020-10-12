George Thomas Lineberry, 99, of Charlotte passed away Wednesday October 7, 2020 at his home. He was born December 13, 1920, in Burlington, NC, son of the late Pearl and Ralph Lineberry. He is survived by his loving wife of 73 years, Helen, daughter, Becky and a brother, Gratin Ray Lineberry (Carol). The family would like to thank friends, neighbors and family members for their thoughts and prayers. A special thanks to the Visiting Angels for their compassionate care. Due to the current environment there will be no services. Friends are welcome to visit the Lineberry family at their residence. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to The Plaza Presbyterian Church, 2304 The Plaza, Charlotte, NC 28205. A complete obituary may be viewed at www.tallentfuneralservice.com
.