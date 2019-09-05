George W. Baker, 80, passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019. A public viewing for Mr. Baker will be held on Thursday, September 5, 2019, from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM, at Boston's Mortuary 4300 Statesville Road, Charlotte, North Carolina 28269. Funeral services to Celebrate the Life of Mr. Baker will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019, at Caldwell Memorial Presbyterian Church 1609 E. 5th Street, Charlotte, North Carolina 28204. Family visitation will begin at 12:00 PM and the funeral service will begin at 1:00 PM. Interment will follow at Beatties Ford Memorial Gardens 11201 Beatties Ford Road, Huntersville, North Carolina 28269.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Sept. 5, 2019