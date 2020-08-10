1/1
George W. Robinson II
George Washington Robinson, II., 83, of Charlotte passed away at his residence. Homegoing celebration will be Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 11:30 am at Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church. Visitation will begin 11:00 am to 11:30 am. Interment will be at the Salisbury National Cemetery, Salisbury, NC at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, contribution can be made to the American Cancer Society 1901 Brunswick Ave. #100 Charlotte, NC 28207 or Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Scholarship Fund 2020 W. Sugar Creek Rd., Charlotte, NC 28262



MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Visitation
11:00 - 11:30 AM
Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church
AUG
12
Celebration of Life
11:30 AM
Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church
AUG
12
Interment
02:00 PM
Salisbury National Cemetery
