George Washington Robinson, II., 83, of Charlotte passed away at his residence. Homegoing celebration will be Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 11:30 am at Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church. Visitation will begin 11:00 am to 11:30 am. Interment will be at the Salisbury National Cemetery, Salisbury, NC at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, contribution can be made to the American Cancer Society
1901 Brunswick Ave. #100 Charlotte, NC 28207 or Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Scholarship Fund 2020 W. Sugar Creek Rd., Charlotte, NC 28262