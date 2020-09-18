1/1
George Warren Rawdon
1938 - 2020
George Warren Rawdon, age 82 of Charlotte, NC was called to be with his Lord on September 16, 2020. Warren was born on March 2, 1938 to the late George Washington and Lillian James Rawdon. He grew up in the Derita area in the edge of Charlotte and still has many friends and relatives in that area. Warren spent his working career of 59 years at Charlotte Aircraft Corporation. Warren joined Charlotte Aircraft after serving in the Air National Guard. He served in a number of capacities before he was appointed Supervisor of Shipping and Receiving. Warren was a member of Idlewild Baptist Church in Charlotte.

He was an active member of Masonic Excelsior Lodge #261 for 46 years and also was a Past Master. Warren also served as Captain of the Oasis Shrine Greeters Unit. Warren was preceded in death by his beloved wife Mary Ellen Hartsell Rawdon. He is survived by his only brother M. R. Rawdon (Martha) of Concord, his sister-in-law Edna Hartsell Strider, plus many cousins, nieces and nephews. Warren will be greatly missed by his many relatives and friends.

A graveside service will be held 3:00 p.m., Sunday, September 20 in Gethsemane Memorial Gardens in Charlotte with Rev. Keith Whitener officiating. The family will receive friends 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday at McEwen Derita Chapel, 6300 Mallard Creek Rd., Charlotte. The family requests that memorial gifts be made to The Shriners Hospital for Children 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, S.C. 29605.

Online condolences may be made at www.mcewenderitachapel.com.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Visitation
01:30 - 02:30 PM
McEwen Funeral Service Derita Chapel
SEP
20
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Gethsemane Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
McEwen Funeral Service Derita Chapel
6300 Mallard Creek Road
Charlotte, NC 28262
7045963291
