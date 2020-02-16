Georgette Vanhooren, "Jo", 84, of Matthews, NC passed away in her home at Windsor Run Retirement Community on February 13, 2020 in the company of her family. Jo was born on September 7, 1935 in Ghent, Belgium.
She was a lady of boundless energy with a passion for the French language. She enjoyed mountain climbing and classical music. Jo will be remembered for her endless smiles and hugs with her "Bonjour" greetings to everyone she meets.
She is survived by her sons, Jean-Francois Keyeux (Linda) and Bruno Keyeux (Francine), two granddaughters and two great granddaughters.
A memorial to celebrate her life will be on Monday, February 17, 2020 at 2:00 PM at McEwen Funeral Service-Mint Hill Chapel, 7428 Matthews-Mint Hill Rd., Mint Hill, NC with a gathering of family and friends following the memorial at Windsor Run at 2030 Windsor Run Lane, Matthews, NC. Jo will be cremated and her ashes will be scattered in her beloved mountains, where her heart has always been.
Condolences may be offered online at www.mcewenminthillchapel.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 16, 2020