Georgia "Gigi" Taylor Royster, 72, of Huntersville, passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Levine & Dickson Hospice House.



Born October 15, 1946 in Lexington, NC she was the daughter of the late Calvin and Ree Taylor. Her family moved to Huntersville, NC in 1956 where she lived the majority of her life. She graduated from North Mecklenburg High School in 1965 and graduated from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte in 1969. She married her high school sweetheart, George "Skeet" Royster on June 14, 1969. This year they would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.



Georgia loved being with her family and always taking care of everyone's needs. She spent most of her summers at her condo at the beach. You could always find Georgia on the beach searching for shells and shark's teeth or sitting in her chair by the pool mingling with family and friends. She loved her grandsons more that life making every holiday and vacation extra special.



Georgia is survived by her husband, George "Skeet" Royster, son, Steve Royster and wife, Catherine, daughter, Annette "Netter" Royster Rummler, two grandsons; Patrick and Joseph Royster, all of Huntersville, NC, and her two sisters; Reva Taylor of Miami, FL and Cora Taylor of Little River, SC.



The family would like to thank family and friends for their incredible love and support during this time.



The service to celebrate Georgia's life will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, April 28, 2019 in the chapel of James Funeral Home of Huntersville with Rev. Paul Thompson and Rev. Mike Goode officiating. The family will receive friends starting at 2:00 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Room in the Inn Ministry, c/o Huntersville United Methodist Church, 14005 Stumptown Rd, Huntersville, NC 28078 and to Levine & Dickson Hospice House, 11900 Vanstory Dr., Huntersville, NC 28078.



