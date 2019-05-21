Gerald Alan "Jerry" Smith (1945 - 2019)
Service Information
McEwen Funeral Service Derita Chapel
6300 Mallard Creek Road
Charlotte, NC
28262
(704)-596-3291
Obituary
Gerald "Jerry" Alan Smith, 73, passed away early Monday morning, May 20, 2019 at Novant Presbyterian Harris Hospice.

Born in Cleveland, Ohio on December 10, 1945, he is the a son of the late Clarence Albert Smith and Carol Wood Smith. Jerry had worked as a mechanic, retiring from Superior Tile and Marble.

His wife, Donna Thornhill Smith, whom he married December 22, 1970, survives along with a sister, Karen Urh and her husband, Anton of Richfield, Ohio.

A gathering to remember and celebrate the life of Jerry Smith is planned for Friday, May 24, 2019 from 1:00 pm to 2:30 pm at McEwen Funeral Service-Derita Chapel, 6300 Mallard Creek Rd., Charlotte, NC 28262.

Published in Charlotte Observer on May 21, 2019
