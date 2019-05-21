Gerald "Jerry" Alan Smith, 73, passed away early Monday morning, May 20, 2019 at Novant Presbyterian Harris Hospice.
Born in Cleveland, Ohio on December 10, 1945, he is the a son of the late Clarence Albert Smith and Carol Wood Smith. Jerry had worked as a mechanic, retiring from Superior Tile and Marble.
His wife, Donna Thornhill Smith, whom he married December 22, 1970, survives along with a sister, Karen Urh and her husband, Anton of Richfield, Ohio.
A gathering to remember and celebrate the life of Jerry Smith is planned for Friday, May 24, 2019 from 1:00 pm to 2:30 pm at McEwen Funeral Service-Derita Chapel, 6300 Mallard Creek Rd., Charlotte, NC 28262.
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 21, 2019