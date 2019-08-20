Gerald "Jerry" Allen Lown, 83, passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at his home.
Jerry was the founder of Office Supply Services in Charlotte, NC.
He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Barbara Ann Lown; daughters, Kimberly Cassell (Scott), Lisa Anderson (Bobby) daughters Paige and Carley, Robin Helms Clontz (Jimmy) sons Quinton, Gavin, and Sheldon, Jennifer Gillman; daughters Chloe and Riley; stepdaughter, Kimberly Lewis (Roger) and stepson Jim Menius (Sue).
A memorial service will be held at McMillan-Small Funeral Home at 2:00 PM on Friday, August 23, 2019. The family will receive friends following the memorial service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the , 1901 Brunswick Ave., Suite 100, Charlotte, NC 28207 or the , 1300 Baxter St., Suite 150, Charlotte, NC 28024.
An online guestbook is available at www.msfh.net.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 20, 2019