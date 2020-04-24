Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerald Andrew "Pop-Pop, Jerry" Gruber. View Sign Service Information Weddington/Matthews Chapel - Matthews 3700 Forest Lawn Drive Matthews , NC 28104 (704)-846-3771 Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Gruber, 82, of Matthews, went to be with The Lord April 12, 2020 at Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



He was born in Charlotte on November 12, 1937, and was the youngest child of the late Joseph and Edith Lamb Gruber. He graduated from Central High School in 1956 and also attended Central Piedmont Community College. He served in the United States Army Reserve as a Specialist in the Signal Corps Division, where he received a Carbine Expert Badge as a skilled marksman. He was later promoted to Sergeant. He worked for Comptometer and Marchant Calculating Company, prior to going into the bicycle business. Jerry owned and operated three Schwinn dealerships, two in the Charlotte area (Bicycles East and Bicycles South) and one in the Columbia, SC area. He operated the 37th largest out of 1,900 Schwinn Cyclery stores in the United States, thanks to having a genuine care for his customers and a humble attitude, always giving credit to The Lord. A loving husband, father, and grandfather, Jerry enjoyed music and played the trumpet, French horn, and some piano, but he mostly enjoyed singing. He was a long-time member of Amity Presbyterian Church, where he was President of the choir and served as Chairman of the Worship Committee as a Deacon. He then served as a member of the Calvary Church Choir and also served as an Usher there for many years happily greeting people at door three. He loved spending time with his family and his precious dog, Abbie.



He was married to his loving wife of over 51 years, the late Brenda Barrett Gruber, and is survived by his daughter, Kimberly Smith, and son-in-law, Scott; daughter, Karen Mellon, and husband, Scott; granddaughter, Kailey Edwards, and husband, Hunter; grandson, Carson Jones, and grandson, Jordan Smith. In addition to being predeceased by his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by his sister, Nancy Gruber Sweitzer (husband, Carl).



The Gruber Family sends heartfelt thanks to Dr. Lokesh Tejwani and Claudiu Samuel Mioc, PA-C and their staff at Novant Health Heart & Vascular Institute - Matthews and Dr. Edward Bradford and his staff at Tryon Medical Partners - Matthews for the wonderful care he received.



A private graveside service was held at Forest Lawn East in Matthews on Friday, April 17, 2020. A memorial service to celebrate Mr. Gruber's life will be held at Calvary Church at a future date, once restrictions for COVID-19 are lifted. Please check the Heritage Funeral Home - Weddington Chapel website further details. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in honor of Mr. Gruber to Calvary Church, 5801 Pineville-Matthews Rd., Charlotte, NC.





