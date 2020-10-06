1/1
Gerald Elmer "Jerry" Murray
Jerry Murray, of Tega Cay, SC passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020.

Services will be private.

Born in Cleveland, Ohio, Jerry was a son of the late Elmer and Helen Murray. He loved playing "ball" as a youth; watching his kids and grandkids play sports; and following the Indians and the Browns.

Jerry is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years, Lilah; children, Nancy Maguire, Helen Miller and Greg Murray; his grandchildren, Emily, Jordan, Lilah, Max and Nick. He is also survived by his brother, Bob and his family in the Seattle, Washington area. In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by his son, Bryan Murray.

Memorials may be made to Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 993, Rock Hill, SC 29731.

Condolences: www.wolfefuneralhome.com.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wolfe Funeral Home - Fort Mill
314 Spratt Street
Fort Mill, SC 29715
803-547-7575
