Jerry Murray, of Tega Cay, SC passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020.
Services will be private.
Born in Cleveland, Ohio, Jerry was a son of the late Elmer and Helen Murray. He loved playing "ball" as a youth; watching his kids and grandkids play sports; and following the Indians and the Browns.
Jerry is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years, Lilah; children, Nancy Maguire, Helen Miller and Greg Murray; his grandchildren, Emily, Jordan, Lilah, Max and Nick. He is also survived by his brother, Bob and his family in the Seattle, Washington area. In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by his son, Bryan Murray.
Memorials may be made to Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 993, Rock Hill, SC 29731.
