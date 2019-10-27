Gerald "Jerry" Eugene McCaskill passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019. He was born on May 3, 1947 in Charleston, South Carolina. He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Gertrude McCaskill of Charleston and his wife, Patricia Jo McCaskill.
After receiving a B.S. in chemistry he served in the Navy and later had a long successful career in chemical and textile software sales and was regarded as a master marketer and salesman. Later in life, Jerry enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren often cruising around town with them in his convertible. He had an infectious personality and was beloved by all who met him.
Jerry is survived by his sons and their families, Sean and Stephanie McCaskill and their children, Cooper Wesley and Carter Reese and Michael and Amy McCaskill and their children, Miles Robert and Millicent Josephine.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 27, 2019