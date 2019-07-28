Jerry King, 87, passed away on July 20, 2019 at his home. He was born on May 23, 1932 in Thomasville, North Carolina.
Jerry graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and followed Tar Heel sports fervently. He served in the Army of the United States. He retired as an Officer at Jefferson-Pilot Broadcasting. After Jerry's retirement, he continued dispensing his expertise as a career consultant, assisting people in securing employment and strategically starting their own businesses. He enjoyed fitness comradery and a deep involvement, personally, in the Dowd YMCA.
Jerry was a member of Sardis Presbyterian Church.
He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Dorothy Rivers King, and his beloved son, Gerald Walker King, Jr.
The service to honor his life will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 in the Chapel of Harry & Bryant, 500 Providence Road, Charlotte. The family will greet friends from 10:15-10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's choice.
Condolences may be offered at www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com
Published in Charlotte Observer on July 28, 2019