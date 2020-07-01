Geraldeen Fay Lacy
1928 - 2020
Geraldeen Fay Lacy, Age 91 of Matthews, NC passed away June 26, 2020 in hospice care with her family. She was born July 17, 1928 in Dallas, Texas to the late Martin Van Buren Lacy III and Annie Lee Vernon Lacy. Survivors include a daughter; Dana Bean of Charlotte NC, two sons; Randel Lyons and John Lyons both of Greer, SC . Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday July 2, 2020, 11:00 AM at Saint Matthew Catholic Church.

Geri was a blessing to all who knew her. Her love, wisdom and humor will be greatly missed.



Published in Charlotte Observer on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
