Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Geraldine A. Obermiller. View Sign Service Information Weddington/Matthews Chapel - Matthews 3700 Forest Lawn Drive Matthews , NC 28104 (704)-846-3771 Send Flowers Obituary

Geraldine "Jeri" A. Obermiller, loving and beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away in Charlotte, N.C., on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at the age of 77.Jeri was born on February 21, 1942, at St. Joseph's Hospital in Houston, TX, to James and Bernice Alford from Caldwell, TX. She attended San Jacinto High School, and graduated in 1960. Jeri studied business at the University of Houston and worked as the personal assistant to Princess Cecil "Titi" Blaffer von Furstenberg for over 40 years. On July 1, 1961, she married Lewis W. Obermiller at Park Place Lutheran Church in Houston, TX. They raised one son, Lewis E. Obermiller, and one daughter, Karen L. Obermiller-Barnes. Jeri had a bubbly personality and was kind and generous to everyone she met. If a friend had a hospital stay, she was the first one to offer to spend the night by their bedside. Jeri had a passion for travel, and often traveled for her job. She spent so much time in New York City, that she coined the term "her New York walk" to describe her when she was walking fast. She loved to go fishing and read books, but her favorite pastime activity was shopping. She said she actually preferred to buy than shop! She enjoyed watching birds on her back porch feeding from the bird feeders in her yard (although she was no fan of the squirrels that pilfered from them daily) and watching her grandchildren's sporting events every chance she had. Jeri was an active member of Beta Sigma Phi Service Sorority and enjoyed spending time with her sorority sisters. She was also an avid music lover and enjoyed listening to Elvis, Linda Ronstadt, and Kenny Rogers. Jeri was known for her quick wit, her infectious smile, and her Texas twang (although some thought her accent was more southern Georgia).



Jeri was preceded in death by her father, James Alford, her mother, Bernice, her sisters, Audrey Veola, Dovie Jean, and Cecelia Jane. She is survived by her husband Lewis W. Obermiller, two children, Karen Obermiller-Barnes and Lewis Edward Obermiller, their grandchildren, Jake and Emily Barnes, Bradley Obermiller, and Nevaeh Breiby, several cousins, nieces, and nephews.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, the 29th of June, 2019, at Christ Lutheran Church, 4519 Providence Rd, Charlotte, NC 28226 at 4 o'clock p.m. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Christ Lutheran Church Endowment Fund, The or any .





Geraldine "Jeri" A. Obermiller, loving and beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away in Charlotte, N.C., on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at the age of 77.Jeri was born on February 21, 1942, at St. Joseph's Hospital in Houston, TX, to James and Bernice Alford from Caldwell, TX. She attended San Jacinto High School, and graduated in 1960. Jeri studied business at the University of Houston and worked as the personal assistant to Princess Cecil "Titi" Blaffer von Furstenberg for over 40 years. On July 1, 1961, she married Lewis W. Obermiller at Park Place Lutheran Church in Houston, TX. They raised one son, Lewis E. Obermiller, and one daughter, Karen L. Obermiller-Barnes. Jeri had a bubbly personality and was kind and generous to everyone she met. If a friend had a hospital stay, she was the first one to offer to spend the night by their bedside. Jeri had a passion for travel, and often traveled for her job. She spent so much time in New York City, that she coined the term "her New York walk" to describe her when she was walking fast. She loved to go fishing and read books, but her favorite pastime activity was shopping. She said she actually preferred to buy than shop! She enjoyed watching birds on her back porch feeding from the bird feeders in her yard (although she was no fan of the squirrels that pilfered from them daily) and watching her grandchildren's sporting events every chance she had. Jeri was an active member of Beta Sigma Phi Service Sorority and enjoyed spending time with her sorority sisters. She was also an avid music lover and enjoyed listening to Elvis, Linda Ronstadt, and Kenny Rogers. Jeri was known for her quick wit, her infectious smile, and her Texas twang (although some thought her accent was more southern Georgia).Jeri was preceded in death by her father, James Alford, her mother, Bernice, her sisters, Audrey Veola, Dovie Jean, and Cecelia Jane. She is survived by her husband Lewis W. Obermiller, two children, Karen Obermiller-Barnes and Lewis Edward Obermiller, their grandchildren, Jake and Emily Barnes, Bradley Obermiller, and Nevaeh Breiby, several cousins, nieces, and nephews.A memorial service will be held on Saturday, the 29th of June, 2019, at Christ Lutheran Church, 4519 Providence Rd, Charlotte, NC 28226 at 4 o'clock p.m. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Christ Lutheran Church Endowment Fund, The or any . Published in Charlotte Observer on June 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.