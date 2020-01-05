Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Geraldine Dellinger "Gerry" Wolfe. View Sign Service Information McEwen Funeral and Cremation Service, Mint Hill Chapel 7428 Matthews-Mint Hill Road Charlotte , NC 28227 (704)-545-4864 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Blair Road United Methodist Church Funeral service 11:00 AM Blair Road United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Geraldine "Gerry" Dellinger Wolfe, age 81, passed away on December 30, 2019 in Mint Hill, NC. Loving wife to Lowry and devoted mother to her sons, Timothy and Kerry, Gerry was a welcoming friend to everyone she met, mother figure to many and a very special partner to her dear friend Albert Helms.



By far, her most cherished roles in life were being a grandmother and great grandmother, to which she proudly answered to "MawMaw" and "Gigi". She was so very passionate about her grandchildren, creating a unique bond with each one of them. Gerry enjoyed socializing with friends, especially the "Hannon Class" from Blair Road United Methodist Church. Her strong faith allowed her to continuously put others first, always offering kindness and encouragement...all with her unique and contagious form of southern hospitality. She found joy in serving others, especially when it came to meals. In fact, when you were at Gerry's house, you would start the day gathered around the table, and ending it when your bellies, as well as your hearts, were full. Gerry's other loves included traveling, whether it be to the mountains or beaches, gardening and making new friends.



Gerry was born in Bessemer City, NC, on January 2, 1938, to parents Florence Katherine and Clyde Dellinger. She graduated from Bessemer City High School and went on to work as an editor at Delmar Studios in Charlotte, NC. She married Lowry Wolfe in December of 1957 and continued to miss him since his passing in 2004.



Gerry is survived by sons Timothy Wolfe (Donna) of Indian Trail, NC, and Kerry Wolfe (Rachel) of Milwaukee, WI, grandchildren Stephanie Hess (David) and Brandon Wolfe (Brittany) of Indian Trail, NC, and Macey Wolfe of Milwaukee, great grandchildren Jackson Peeters, Carly and David Hess, and Deklan Wolfe. Geraldine is preceded in death by her parents Florence and Clyde Dellinger, husband Lowry Wolfe, as well as her sisters Ruth High of Gastonia, NC, and Jackie Garza of Needville, TX.



A visitation will be held from 10:00 am until 11:00 am on Monday, January 6, 2020 at Blair Road United Methodist Church with a funeral service to start at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens.



Condolences may be offered online at





Geraldine "Gerry" Dellinger Wolfe, age 81, passed away on December 30, 2019 in Mint Hill, NC. Loving wife to Lowry and devoted mother to her sons, Timothy and Kerry, Gerry was a welcoming friend to everyone she met, mother figure to many and a very special partner to her dear friend Albert Helms.By far, her most cherished roles in life were being a grandmother and great grandmother, to which she proudly answered to "MawMaw" and "Gigi". She was so very passionate about her grandchildren, creating a unique bond with each one of them. Gerry enjoyed socializing with friends, especially the "Hannon Class" from Blair Road United Methodist Church. Her strong faith allowed her to continuously put others first, always offering kindness and encouragement...all with her unique and contagious form of southern hospitality. She found joy in serving others, especially when it came to meals. In fact, when you were at Gerry's house, you would start the day gathered around the table, and ending it when your bellies, as well as your hearts, were full. Gerry's other loves included traveling, whether it be to the mountains or beaches, gardening and making new friends.Gerry was born in Bessemer City, NC, on January 2, 1938, to parents Florence Katherine and Clyde Dellinger. She graduated from Bessemer City High School and went on to work as an editor at Delmar Studios in Charlotte, NC. She married Lowry Wolfe in December of 1957 and continued to miss him since his passing in 2004.Gerry is survived by sons Timothy Wolfe (Donna) of Indian Trail, NC, and Kerry Wolfe (Rachel) of Milwaukee, WI, grandchildren Stephanie Hess (David) and Brandon Wolfe (Brittany) of Indian Trail, NC, and Macey Wolfe of Milwaukee, great grandchildren Jackson Peeters, Carly and David Hess, and Deklan Wolfe. Geraldine is preceded in death by her parents Florence and Clyde Dellinger, husband Lowry Wolfe, as well as her sisters Ruth High of Gastonia, NC, and Jackie Garza of Needville, TX.A visitation will be held from 10:00 am until 11:00 am on Monday, January 6, 2020 at Blair Road United Methodist Church with a funeral service to start at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens.Condolences may be offered online at www.mcewenminthillchapel.com Published in Charlotte Observer on Jan. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close