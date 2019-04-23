A graveside service to celebrate the life of Geraldine "Jerri" Melton Moore, age 94, will be held at 3:00 PM on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Lakeland Memorial Park, Monroe, NC. Dorothy Killian, Interim Pastor at Liberty Hill Presbyterian Church, will officiate. Memorials may be made to Liberty Hill Presbyterian Church, PO Box 170, Liberty Hill, SC 29074 or to Thiel-Meyer Pet Adoption Center, 128 Black River Road, Camden, SC 29020.
Mrs. Moore died on Sunday, April 21, 2019. Born in Monroe, NC, she was the daughter of the late Jesse and Ruby Broome Melton. She was married to the late Robert Henry Moore.
She is survived by her friends Jeanette and Morrison Robinson and Jack and Barbara Owens.
Mrs. Moore was predeceased by her parents, her husband, and her son, Robert Gerald Moore.
The family would like to send a special thanks to the nurses and staff of the A. Sam Karesh Long Term Care Center and to Compassionate Care Hospice for the love and care shown to Mrs. Moore.
Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 23, 2019