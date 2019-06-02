Geraldine "Jerri" Moser, 78, of Indian Land, SC passed away peacefully at home on May 29, 2019. She was born in Charlotte on July 29, 1940 to the late Thomas and Verna Hight. Jerri was a production manager at Arzberger Engravers for 38 years. She loved to travel to the Bahamas and Las Vegas.
Jerri is survived by the love of her life, Wayne Moser, her husband of 52 years; two sisters that she loved dearly, Linda Fuller and Phyllis Hagler. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Kate Ragon, Esther Ratcliff, Bee Mitchell, Laura Harmon, Cecil Moser, Ray Moser (deceased), R.J. Moser, Chester Moser and Clayton Moser. Services will be private.
McEwen Funeral Home of Monroe is serving the family.
Published in Charlotte Observer on June 2, 2019