Service Information Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home 16901 Old Statesville Road Huntersville , NC 28078 (704)-892-9669

Geraldine Pope Carter (Gerri) of Cornelius, North Carolina went home to be with her Lord and Savior on June 29, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. Born April 5, 1928, in Clinton, North Carolina to the late Charles Thomas Pope and Emma Mclamb Pope.



She worked with her husband in furniture sales and promotion. She was a member of Statesville Rd. Baptist Church for 36 years and sang in the adult choir 35 years. She served as a Sunday School teacher, Bible School leader, Women's Missionary Union and many various committees. At Lake Norman Baptist Church she sang in the choir for 20 years and served on the Personnel Committee and many other committees.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 61, years, Herbert Lee Carter (Herb) and all of her siblings, Rose Butler, Wilma Simpson, Dorothy Cuthbertson, Mary Brown, Christine Jackson, and brother, George Pope. She is survived by her two daughters, Barbara Thomas and Tricia Hasty. Her four grandchildren, Michael Hahn, Stephanie Batty, Todd Hasty and Lisa Crespo. Eight great grand children, Aiden Hahn, Owen Hahn, Georgia Batty, Julia Batty, Ruby Crespo, Carter Crespo, Bennett Hasty and Addison Hasty.



Service will be held on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home Chapel, 16901 Old Statesville Rd., Huntersville, North Carolina. Visitation from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a. m. and Service at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Neighborhood Church 12625 Kemberton Lane, Huntersville, North Carolina 28078 or Samaritans Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, North Carolina 28607.



Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home is assisting the family.

