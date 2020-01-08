Mrs. Pittenger age 82, of Matthews passed away Friday, January 3, 2020 at her home. She was born September 24, 1937 in a small town on the Baltic Sea called Schlawe, in what was Pomerania, Germany (modern day Poland). She came to the United States in 1957 and lived in Chicago, IL where she met her future husband James Pittenger. They lived in various places while he served in the U.S. Navy including San Diego, CA, Honolulu, HI, and Annapolis, MD, before retiring to Pinehurst, NC. Gerda was an avid golfer and loved spending time outdoors. Mostly, Gerda deeply loved spending time with her family and many friends. She lived her last 5 years at Plantation Estates. She is preceded in death by her husband, Ret. Lt. Cmdr. James A. Pittenger; and her parents, Otto and Gertrud March Klatt.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Elizabeth and Thomas Murphy of Charlotte, NC; grandchildren, James and John Murphy and sister, Irmi Collins of Henderson, NV.
A memorial service will be held 3:00 PM Friday, January 10, 2020 at Plantation Estates Chapel at 733 Plantation Estates Dr, Matthews, NC 28105. Donations may be made to the at PVA<" + 'img' + " src='" + adImpUrl + "' style='width:1px; height:1px; display:inline; margin:0px; padding:0px' />");
}());
.org/ways-to-give/" target="_new" rel="nofollow">https://.org/ways-to-give/ or flowers may be sent to 733 Plantation Estates Dr, Matthews, NC 28105. Family is in the care of Heritage Funeral Home, Weddington Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.heritagecares.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jan. 8, 2020