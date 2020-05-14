Sadly, we lost a valiant fighter on Monday, May11, 2020.
Mr. Webster was born in NYC, attended Floral Park High School on Long Island, and graduated from NYU, majoring in Chemistry. In the 1990's, Mr. Webster was a marketing and sales consultant specializing in design, development, and production of advertising materials for print media. His scientific background included a combined 10 years experience with the scientific instrument divisions of Nikon, Inc. and Carl Zeiss. In 1995, he founded and served as President and Publisher of Two Types Magazine which specialized in the educational management of diabetes. In May of 2002, he founded Response Scientific, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. Gregg holds several patents aimed at finding solutions to the pandemic of diabetes and other chronic diseases. He was a gourmet chef, lover of classical and Celtic music and The Beatles and The Beach Boys. Gregg was gregarious, had a great sense of humor, and a loyal friend to so many.
Left to cherish his memory is his long time partner, Kathy Sadoff, his soulmate and "other half".
Memorials may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or to the American Diabetes Association or to a charity of your choice.
A special memorial will be held at a later date.
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville, is serving Gregg's family. Condolences may be made to the family at www.cavin-cook.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 14, 2020.