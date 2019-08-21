Gwendolyn Geraldine "Gerri" Brown, 77, of Charlotte, died Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Carolina Caring in Sherrills Ford, NC surrounded by her family. She was born on October 20, 1941 in Mecklenburg County to the late Vincente and Mattie Lou Padgett Messina. She retired from Selectron. Gerri loved her family especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren and she loved to laugh.
Survivors include daughters, Suzanne Brooks, husband Roger of Charlotte, LouAnne Simpson, husband Floyd of Locust; son, Jody Brown, wife Beverly of Huntersville, sisters, Virginia Russell and June Miller; 10 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Jerry and her twin sister Jackie Shields.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Sanctuary, 210 Indian Trail Road North, Indian Trail, NC 28079.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00am, Thursday, August 22 at James Funeral Home, 10520 Arahova Dr. Huntersville, NC. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Sharon Memorial Park.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 21, 2019