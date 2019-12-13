Gertha Little Knight, 94, of Charlotte joined her heavenly family Sunday, December 8, 2019. She passed peacefully after a brief stay in hospice. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Knight. Gertha and Bill had 4 children, Roberta (the late Bob) Tomlin, Dana Knight, the late Les Knight, and Veda Harlow. They had 6 grandchildren, the late Bryan Knight, Alana (Andy) Denton, Shelby (John) Wilder, the late Tony Tomlin, Lizzy (Martin) Cupak, and Josh Harlow. They also had 10 great-grandchildren and recently a great-great grandson. She is survived by her brothers Boyce (Geraldine) Little, Don (Lib) Little and her sister, Doris (Ernest) Baucom.
Services will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019 at McEwen Funeral Service Mint Hill Chapel 7428 Matthews-Mint Hill Road 28227. Visitation at 10:00am followed by a memorial service at 11:00am. Private burial will follow. View full obituary at: www.mcewenminthillchapel.com\obituaries
Published in Charlotte Observer on Dec. 13, 2019