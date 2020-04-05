Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gertrude Armstrong Farrell. View Sign Service Information Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service 1321 Berkeley Ave. Charlotte , NC 28204 (704)-641-7606 Send Flowers Obituary

Gertrude Armstrong Farrell, 93, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, March 30, 2020.



Born on November 28, 1926 in Chestnut Hill, Gertrude was the youngest child of Thomas and Rebecca Jane Nelson Armstrong. She grew up in the Mount Airy neighborhood in Philadelphia, enjoyed playing with cousins in the woods along the Wissahickon, and loved spending summers in Ocean City, New Jersey.



At the end of World War II, she moved to Washington, D.C. It was an exciting time to live in the nation's capital. In the early years of the aviation industry, she worked for Eastern Airlines at Washington National Airport. There, she met Joseph Farrell. They were married in 1947. They lived in Nashville, Jacksonville and Alexandria, and moved to Charlotte in 1961.



Gertrude was a lifelong learner who was sharp, fun and engaging to the very end. She was curious, creative, giving and kind. She loved art, politics, classical music, sports, animals, travel and science. She was eager to make her voice heard in Election 2020.



Most of all, she loved, and was loved by, her family. Gertrude is survived by four children: Barbara Farrell of Marietta, Georgia; Joseph "Jay" Farrell III (Marsha) of Madison, Alabama; and Thomas Farrell and Amy Farrell, both of Charlotte; three grandchildren: Nicholas Farrell (Rachel) of Whigham, Georgia; Diana White (Brian) of Elba, Alabama; and Andrew Farrell (Anna) of Norwich, United Kingdom; and five great-grandchildren: Zelda White and Nadia White of Elba, Alabama; Ruby Farrell and Alice Farrell of Whigham, Georgia; and April Farrell of Norwich, United Kingdom. She was predeceased by her husband Joseph Farrell Jr. in 1995, her parents, and siblings Margaret Armstrong Taylor, Robert Armstrong, Thomas Armstrong and Jeannette Armstrong Pepe.



A service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sharon Presbyterian Church (5201 Sharon Road, Charlotte NC 28210) or the .



Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at





