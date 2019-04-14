Gertrude Estelle Beekman Keller, 94, of Mooresville, passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019. She was born on February 28, 1925 in Newark, NJ, to the late James and Agnus Walsh Beekman. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Keller. Mrs. Keller is survived by her daughters, Carolyn Jenkins, Susan Friscia; sister, Mary Bingham; grandchildren, Karl Jenkins, Jamie Munari; great-grandchildren, Charles, Michael, Christopher, Kristi; and great-great-grandchildren, Kayden, Lexi, Emma, Mason, and Braylee.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gertrude (Beekman) Keller.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 16 from 5 - 7 PM at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home. A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, April 17 at St. Therese Catholic Church. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday at Salisbury National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Carolina Caring Hospice at www.carolinacaring.org. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville, is serving the Keller family. Condolences may be made to the family at www.cavin-cook.com.
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home
494 East Plaza Drive Hwy 150
Mooresville, NC 28115
(704) 664-3363
Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 14, 2019