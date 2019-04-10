Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gertrude "Trudy" Seltzer. View Sign

Trudy Seltzer of Charlotte, devoted wife, mother and grandmother, passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Rex Hospital in Raleigh, NC. She was preceded in death by her husband of more than 60 years, Donald M. Seltzer, in March 2011. Following his death she moved from Charlotte to Raleigh to be closer to her daughter.



She was born April 11, 1929 in Bulacan, Philippines. She came to the United States soon after WWII and worked with the Philippine Embassy. In Washington, DC, Don and Trudy met and were married.



In 1955, Don and Trudy moved to Charlotte and she immersed herself in creating a home for her growing family. She learned to drive and they built a home in Foxcroft in 1964. Trudy allowed their home to be the gathering place for the kids and their friends. Always vigilant, she kept a close eye on the comings and goings of her five children. Nothing slipped past Trudy unnoticed.



Trudy was known for her energy and relentless attitude to overcome obstacles. She was involved in leadership roles, volunteering with the United Way Campaign, the Charlotte Mint Museum, the Kemper Open and the Legal Auxiliary, to name a few. She also had time for friends through the Garden Club and membership at Foxcroft Swim Club, the Charlotte City Club and Quail Hollow Country Club. Trudy developed an interest in tennis and soon joined many tennis leagues throughout the city. She was competitive by nature and sought to improve every time she took the court. When she could no longer play tennis due to a knee injury she took pleasure in watching matches on television. Trudy was an avid sports fan but especially enjoyed NC State football and basketball games. She kept her membership active with the Wolfpack Club until her death.



Trudy treasured her family, always made time for them and was involved in their activities at church and school and in the community. Trudy's smile was brightest when she was with family. She always wanted to add more family to any occasion. Her life philosophy was "more is better". She and Don enjoyed traveling together but most enjoyed family gatherings at Hilton Head Island, SC where they had a second home.



Trudy will be forever missed by her loving children: Don Seltzer, Jr. (Janie) of Carlsbad, CA; Eddie Seltzer of Charlotte; Greg Seltzer of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; Larry Seltzer (Marguerite) of Macedon, NY; and Sissy Smith (Bill) of Raleigh, NC. She was the attentive and loving "Lola" to nine grandchildren: Luke Seltzer (Joanna), John Mark Seltzer, Winn Seltzer, Catherine Seltzer, Liza Seltzer, Sarah Seltzer Strickland (Cameron), Matthew Seltzer, Evan Smith and Dalton Smith.



A visitation with the family will take place on Friday, April 12, 2019, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Harry and Bryant Co., 500 Providence Road, Charlotte, NC 28207.



A service to celebrate the life of Trudy Seltzer will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Providence United Methodist Church, 2810 Providence Road, Charlotte, NC 28211. The family will receive friends at the columbarium following the interment. In lieu of flowers, please consider making memorial gifts to Providence United Methodist Church.



Condolences may be offered at





Trudy Seltzer of Charlotte, devoted wife, mother and grandmother, passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Rex Hospital in Raleigh, NC. She was preceded in death by her husband of more than 60 years, Donald M. Seltzer, in March 2011. Following his death she moved from Charlotte to Raleigh to be closer to her daughter.She was born April 11, 1929 in Bulacan, Philippines. She came to the United States soon after WWII and worked with the Philippine Embassy. In Washington, DC, Don and Trudy met and were married.In 1955, Don and Trudy moved to Charlotte and she immersed herself in creating a home for her growing family. She learned to drive and they built a home in Foxcroft in 1964. Trudy allowed their home to be the gathering place for the kids and their friends. Always vigilant, she kept a close eye on the comings and goings of her five children. Nothing slipped past Trudy unnoticed.Trudy was known for her energy and relentless attitude to overcome obstacles. She was involved in leadership roles, volunteering with the United Way Campaign, the Charlotte Mint Museum, the Kemper Open and the Legal Auxiliary, to name a few. She also had time for friends through the Garden Club and membership at Foxcroft Swim Club, the Charlotte City Club and Quail Hollow Country Club. Trudy developed an interest in tennis and soon joined many tennis leagues throughout the city. She was competitive by nature and sought to improve every time she took the court. When she could no longer play tennis due to a knee injury she took pleasure in watching matches on television. Trudy was an avid sports fan but especially enjoyed NC State football and basketball games. She kept her membership active with the Wolfpack Club until her death.Trudy treasured her family, always made time for them and was involved in their activities at church and school and in the community. Trudy's smile was brightest when she was with family. She always wanted to add more family to any occasion. Her life philosophy was "more is better". She and Don enjoyed traveling together but most enjoyed family gatherings at Hilton Head Island, SC where they had a second home.Trudy will be forever missed by her loving children: Don Seltzer, Jr. (Janie) of Carlsbad, CA; Eddie Seltzer of Charlotte; Greg Seltzer of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; Larry Seltzer (Marguerite) of Macedon, NY; and Sissy Smith (Bill) of Raleigh, NC. She was the attentive and loving "Lola" to nine grandchildren: Luke Seltzer (Joanna), John Mark Seltzer, Winn Seltzer, Catherine Seltzer, Liza Seltzer, Sarah Seltzer Strickland (Cameron), Matthew Seltzer, Evan Smith and Dalton Smith.A visitation with the family will take place on Friday, April 12, 2019, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Harry and Bryant Co., 500 Providence Road, Charlotte, NC 28207.A service to celebrate the life of Trudy Seltzer will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Providence United Methodist Church, 2810 Providence Road, Charlotte, NC 28211. The family will receive friends at the columbarium following the interment. In lieu of flowers, please consider making memorial gifts to Providence United Methodist Church.Condolences may be offered at www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Harry & Bryant Funeral Home

500 Providence Road

Charlotte , NC 28207

(704) 332-7133 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close