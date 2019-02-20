Geneva Parks Sanford of 2436 Senior Drive, transitioned on Saturday, February 16. 2019 at CMC-Main. She was born in Cleveland County, North Carolina on September 23, 1932 the daughter of the late Percy Parks and Lillie Corry Parks Brintley.
Funeral service is Friday, 22, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Mt. Moriah Primitive Baptist Church with burial to follow in Indian Creek Primitive Baptist Church cemetery.
The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service.
Ebony & White's Funeral Service is serving the Sanford family
Ebony & White Funeral Home
1139 East Pine Street
Lincolnton, NC 28093
(704) 732-1041
Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 20, 2019