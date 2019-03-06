Gigi Elizabeth Short Taylor of Belmont, NC, passed away on February 27, 2019. She was preceded in death by her father, Victor Short, Jr., and husband, Flavius Taylor.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gigi Elizabeth Short Taylor.
She is survived by her mother, Betsy Watkins Short, son, Skye Dean Ring, daughter, Danielle Ava Goulding and husband, Brett Goulding, three grandchildren, Ava, Eliza, and Shep Goulding, a half-brother, a half-sister, aunts, uncles, and cousins, along with a host of beloved friends.
Gigi spent her early years in South Hill, Virginia, before moving to Richmond, Virginia. Gigi had an exuberant personality. She was a gourmet cook and loved to decorate and garden. She was a loyal friend and passionate about her children. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her.
Services were held Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at Saint James Episcopal Church in Wilmington, NC.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Holy Angels, 66 Wilshire Blvd, Belmont, NC 28012.
Condolences to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Andrews Market Street Chapel
Andrews Mortuary & Crematory - Market Street Chapel
1617 MARKET ST
Wilmington, NC 28401
910-762-7788
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 6, 2019