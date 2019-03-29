Gladys Ingersoll Upperman (94) passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019. A celebration of her
life will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 beginning at 1 pm at Alexander Funeral Home,
1424 Statesville Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28206.
Gladys served as a part of the legendary "Rosie the Riveter" brigade, where she repaired and
assembled airplanes in World War II. She was married to Lewis Marcellus Upperman, who
predeceased her. She is survived by her children Sandra U. Cummings, Marie Wicker and Susan
Wicker. Her oldest daughter Marcella McCain predeceased her.
