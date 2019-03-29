Gladys Amelia Upperman

Gladys Ingersoll Upperman (94) passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019. A celebration of her

life will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 beginning at 1 pm at Alexander Funeral Home,

1424 Statesville Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28206.

Gladys served as a part of the legendary "Rosie the Riveter" brigade, where she repaired and

assembled airplanes in World War II. She was married to Lewis Marcellus Upperman, who

predeceased her. She is survived by her children Sandra U. Cummings, Marie Wicker and Susan

Wicker. Her oldest daughter Marcella McCain predeceased her.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. To view a full obituary, send flowers, or

send condolences, please visit www.alexanderfunerals.com
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 29, 2019
