Gladys Allen Sanstrom CORNELIUS- Gladys Allen Sanstrom, 96, died peacefully at home on Saturday, March 21, 2020. Gladys was born on October 25, 1923 in Sunderland, England to James Frost and Margaret Suzanne Allen, who emigrated to New York in 1927. She will always be remembered for her charm, wit, style and engaging personality. She captivated us all with stories of her extensive travels, her interesting life growing up in New York and the people she met along the way. She loved to cook, was an avid reader and enjoyed The York Times crossword puzzles. Gladys is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Robin and David Wilgus, daughter Christine Kohlschreiber, and daughter and son-in-law Barbara and Mark Lamb; loving grandchildren Britt, Eric, Kate, Drew, Nick and Dinah and adoring great grandchildren Emily, Oscar, Jack, David, Georgia, Foster, Patrick, Chloe and Blythe. A celebration of her life will take place at a later date.

