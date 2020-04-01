Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gladys Louise Bartlett. View Sign Service Information J. B. Tallent Funeral Service & Crematory 1937 North Sharon Amity Road Charlotte , NC 28205 (704)-567-1500 Send Flowers Obituary

Gladys Louise Bartlett (nee Hoge,) 86, of Charlotte, NC, passed away Friday morning, March 27, 2020, in her home at Alexian Village of Tennessee.



Gladys was born on October 17, 1933, in Harper, Ohio, to Clifford and Nadine Hoge. She married the love of her life, Melvin Darrell Bartlett, in February of 1956, who preceded her in death in 2012. They lived in Bellefontaine, OH, Chattanooga, TN, and High Point, NC, before settling in Charlotte where she lived a very full life for 42 years. She moved to Chattanooga in 2014.



All who met her were endeared to her for her warmth, ready smile, and unique expressions such as "Let me tell ya how the cows eat the cabbage." She was considered a second mom to friends of her children. The sisterhood of Beta Sigma Phi was a lifeline to her sociable and gregarious nature.



Gladys loved her Ohio State Buckeyes and the Carolina Panthers. As one of the original Panthers season ticket holders, she and Mel went to every game they could; she never missed a game on TV.



She was proud of her professional career, but there was nothing she was more proud of than her family. Gladys is survived by her four children, Dale LeVally (Becky) of Chattanooga, TN; Donn LeVally (Norma) of Lusby, MD; Cheryl Young (Mark) of Charlotte, NC; and Darrell Bartlett (Claire) of Roswell, GA. She has eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She dearly loved her nieces, nephews, and her caregiver, Cynthia Smith, who is forever family.



Due to the current environment, her funeral service will be privately held at Sharon Memorial Park, Charlotte, NC. A celebration of life is planned for late 2020.



In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in her memory to Alexian Brothers Foundation, the organization whose staff took such loving care of her for the past 3 years. (

