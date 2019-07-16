Gladys Kidd, age 91, died July 12, 2019 where she resided at Woodridge Assisted Living in Monroe NC.. Gladys was born on January 15, 1928 in Great Falls, SC. She was the first daughter of Leroy Mackey and Bertha Turner Mackey. Gladys was preceded in death by her beloved husband Roy Kidd and her sister Ruby Bailey. She is survived by her son Darrell, daughter Elisa, grandchildren Drew and Lauren , Great Grandchild Christian. After Graduating high school in Great Falls, Gladys moved to Charlotte NC and went to work for Aetna Insurance Company. In 1948 she married Roy Kidd and two children were born. Gladys advanced to Vice President of her company. She and Roy retired early and fulfilled their dream of traveling and seeing our great country. There will be a visitation for friends on Wednesday July 17, 2019 at Forest Lawn West Funeral Service from 10am-11am with the Graveside service immediately following at 11am. In lieu of flowers. Please make a contribution to the .

