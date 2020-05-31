Gladys Reeves Quinn
1925 - 2020
Gladys Elizabeth Reeves Quinn of Charlotte, NC died May 25, 2020 at age 94. She was a daughter of Grover Cleveland Reeves and Gertrude Van Buren Berry Reeves, the fourth of their seven children.

Gladys was born in Roswell, GA and grew up in and around the Atlanta area. She graduated from Campbell High School in Fairburn, GA. She worked in Atlanta and took college classes after high school. During WWII, Gladys worked in the Bell Bomber Plant which made military aircraft. After WWII, in 1947, she married Richard C Quinn. They were married for 62 years, until his death in 2009.

Because of Richard's career in the US Secret Service, the family relocated several times. Gladys always embraced these changes with grace and excitement, and she always found her niche whether in Atlanta, Jacksonville, Fla, Knoxville, TN or Charlotte. In her fifties, she enrolled at Queens College, Charlotte to further her education. She cherished her years at Queens.

Gladys was predeceased by her parents, her husband, Richard, her son Richard Michael, and her siblings, George Reeves, Ophelia R. Flemons, Fred C Reeves, Edith Biddinger O'Brien, Robert E. Reeves, Sr. and Glen Reeves.

She is survived by her daughters Sheila Quinn of Rockingham, NC and Susan Quinn Wade of Charlotte; her granddaughters, Malone Lockaby (Rafe) of Charlotte, Quinn Yi (John) of Durham, Carney Wade of Raleigh and Chelsea Yates of Rockingham. She is also survived by four great-granddaughters; Ellington, Winsley and Adaline Yi of Durham and Lillian Lockaby of Charlotte as well as several nieces and nephews who also brought great joy to her life.

Gladys will be remembered by all for her grace, wit, charm and for always being the prettiest girl in the room.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, funeral services will be private. Interment will be at Holly Hill Cemetery in Fairburn, GA.

Memorials can be made to the Hero Fund for COVID Relief at Aldersgate or the Angel Fund for residents of Aldersgate at https://aldersgateccrc.com/donate.

Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com.



Published in Charlotte Observer on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
