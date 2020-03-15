Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Glenda J. McKenzie. View Sign Service Information McEwen Funeral and Cremation Service, Mint Hill Chapel 7428 Matthews-Mint Hill Road Charlotte , NC 28227 (704)-545-4864 Send Flowers Obituary

Glenda J. McKenzie, of Charlotte, NC, passed away on March 10, 2020, at the age of 86. Glenda was born June 3, 1933 in Charleston, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Katherine and Alva Arbogast. She was a much-loved mother, grandmother and mother-in-law. She attended Bob Jones University in Greenville, SC.



She is survived by her daughter, Katherine McKenzie; son Michael Chaffin; daughter-in-law Terre Chaffin. She was the adored grandmother of the late Justin Chaffin. Glenda was a warm, loving person who always saw the good in people. She lived her faith. She was a passionate animal lover who made sure that any creature coming to her door would not go hungry. She was an avid cruiser and felt closer to God at sea.



Glenda was a gifted musician. She was a church organist and pianist for over 60 years. Her music was her life and a blessing to all who heard her play. During her professional career, she worked for Mecklenburg County Youth and Family Services for 22 years as an executive administrative assistant. She was a devoted member of the choir at Central United Methodist Church in Charlotte.



A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, March 17th, at Central United Methodist Church, 6030 Albemarle Road, Charlotte, NC at 6:30 p.m. with visitation beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the church.



In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Humane Society of Charlotte.



