Glenda White Deaton, 76, passed away on September 20th, 2019, in Charlotte.
Glenda was a graduate of Hickory High School and Lenoir Rhyne College. Early in her career, she worked as a medical technologist at Presbyterian Hospital. Later in life, Glenda received her real estate license and was a real estate broker in Charlotte.
Glenda was a devoted mother and volunteered countless hours at MARA as a board member and concessions manager.
In her later years, Glenda owned and managed multi-family apartment units in Hickory.
Glenda is predeceased by her son, Bryan and is survived by her daughter, Adele; son-in-law, Kevin; and three grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 24th, at Forest Lawn East Cemetery in Matthews.
Adele wishes to thank Sunrise on Providence and Hospice for the wonderful and compassionate care provided to Glenda during her fight with cancer.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made in her honor to MARA (Matthews Athletic and Recreation Association), P.O. Box 1023, Matthews, NC 28106, online at www.marasports.org.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Sept. 23, 2019