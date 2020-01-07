Glenn Allen Harris, 65, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 3, 2020 at his home with his loving family by his side. Glenn was born in Richlands, Virginia and was the son of the late Cleaster Harris, Sr. and Una Stinson Harris.
Glenn retired from Owens-Illinois after 23 years and then joined the Trust Department of BB&T for 15 years. He was a graduate of Richlands High School, Richlands, Virginia and was a member of Woodlawn Baptist Church, Charlotte. Glenn's family would like to express their love and appreciation to Novant Health Hospice and Palliative Care, Charlotte and especially to his Nurse, Dollie for the love and care given to Glenn. Glenn is survived by his wife of 2 years, Karen Foard Farrar Harris; one daughter, Jamie Sossamon (Brad); one step-daughter, Tracey Shearer (Nick); one step-son, Stephen Farrar (Brittany); one brother, Clea Harris (Linda); one sister, Vicki McGlothlin (Randall); 8 grandchildren, Brianna Yeager (Bryon, Jr.), Savannah Sossamon, Haley Sossamon, Emma Sossamon, Katelyn Sossamon, Harrison Shearer, Harper Shearer, Olivia Farrar; mother of Jamie and Dayna, Patricia Kieffer; numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive family and friends from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home with a Celebration of Life Service to follow at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Chapel of Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home with Pastor John Ray officiating. Inurnment will be private and at a later date. Glenn was preceded in death by his parents; infant daughter, Dayna Harris. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Novant Health Hospice and Palliative Care, 200 Hawthorne Lane, Charlotte, North Carolina 28204. Online condolences may be made at: www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com. Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia, NC (704) 864-5144 is serving the Harris family.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jan. 7, 2020