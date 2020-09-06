Glenn, 77, died at Atrium Health in Pineville, NC on August 29, 2020. He was born in Gulfport, MS on April 8, 1943. He was the son of the late Charlie and Rhounette Harrelson.
Glenn is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Brenda Oliver Harrelson; his loving son, Chad (Sabra); his loving daughter, Carrie Harrelson Lewis (Mike) and beloved grandson, Caleb; Sister-In Law, Marie O. Welborn. Also, his nieces, nephews and cousins that he adored. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his precious son, Dave Jeffery Harrelson.
Glenn loved Jesus, his family, his friends, hunting and fishing. He was happy and enjoyed life! He was a loyal and active member of Sharon United Methodist Church for over 40 years. Glenn was also a Mason.
A graveside service will be held at Dillard Funeral Home at Hillcrest Memorial Park, 2410 Gentry Memorial Highway, Pickens, SC 29671 on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 2:00pm.
Glenn will be buried beside his precious son, Dave.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children
, 950 W Farris Road. Greenville, SC 29605.