Glenn Carlton "Bubba" Harrelson
1943 - 2020
Glenn, 77, died at Atrium Health in Pineville, NC on August 29, 2020. He was born in Gulfport, MS on April 8, 1943. He was the son of the late Charlie and Rhounette Harrelson.

Glenn is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Brenda Oliver Harrelson; his loving son, Chad (Sabra); his loving daughter, Carrie Harrelson Lewis (Mike) and beloved grandson, Caleb; Sister-In Law, Marie O. Welborn. Also, his nieces, nephews and cousins that he adored. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his precious son, Dave Jeffery Harrelson.

Glenn loved Jesus, his family, his friends, hunting and fishing. He was happy and enjoyed life! He was a loyal and active member of Sharon United Methodist Church for over 40 years. Glenn was also a Mason.

A graveside service will be held at Dillard Funeral Home at Hillcrest Memorial Park, 2410 Gentry Memorial Highway, Pickens, SC 29671 on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 2:00pm.

Glenn will be buried beside his precious son, Dave.

To leave online condolences, and read full obituary, please visit www.mcewenpinevillechapel.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children, 950 W Farris Road. Greenville, SC 29605.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Dillard Funeral Home at Hillcrest Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
McEwen Funeral Service-Pineville Chapel
10500 Park Road
Charlotte, NC 28210
7045441412
