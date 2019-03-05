Glenn Hinson Snyder PE, 81, of Charlotte, NC passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019. Glenn, whose life was shortened by the ravages of Alzheimer's disease, was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. Memorial services are planned for 3:00 pm Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church with Reverend Robert M. Watkins, Senior Pastor, officiating.
Born June 16, 1937 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, Glenn was the son of the late Paul Lincoln Snyder and Sylvia Elizabeth Snyder. A graduate of Harding High School, he continued his education at North Carolina State University at Raleigh, NC graduating with a B.S. Degree in Mechanical engineering and a 5th year degree in Aeronautical Engineering. Glenn retired from Mecklenburg County Building Standards. He was a life member of ASHRAE.
Survivors include his loving wife, Sylvia Alexander Snyder; two sons, Paul Alexander Snyder of Charlotte, NC and William Christopher Snyder and his wife, Susan of Harrisburg, NC; four beautiful grandchildren, Alexander Glenn Snyder, Abigail Ann Snyder, Brittany Leanne Snyder and Christian Jacob Snyder; a brother, Thomas B. Snyder of Raleigh, NC and two sisters, Sandra Fracker of Cary, NC and Doris Edens of Hendersonville, NC.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Glenn H. Snyder may be made to: Alzheimer's Research, 640 Jackson Street, St. Paul MN 55101 or Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church Building Fund, 1600 West Mallard Creek Church Road, Charlotte, NC 28262.
