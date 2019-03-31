Glenn Elizabeth Tucker Sawyer CHARLOTTE - Glenn Elizabeth Tucker Sawyer passed away peacefully on 11th March 2019, in Roanoke, Virginia. A Celebration of Her Life will be held from 10:00 a.m. till 12:00 a.m. on 13th May 2019 at Providence Methodist Church. Donations should be sent to to the church: 2810 Providence Road, Charlotte, NC 28211. Memo: Glenn Sawyer Memorial / Chipley Bible Class.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 31, 2019