Gloria N. McMullan, 75, was liberated from her pain and suffering on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at Presbyterian Hospital in Charlotte, NC.



Gloria was born on July 9, 1943, in Columbia, SC to Olin Edwin Nichols and Melba Taylor Nichols, and was raised with her siblings, Michael Edwin, Jeffrey Olin and Jennifer Ellen Nichols. After graduating from Eau Claire High School in 1961, she attended The University of South Carolina. She met and married Jim McMullan and they began an incredible journey of love and commitment. Their journey was blessed with the births of their two children, Deidre in 1966 and Christian in 1971.



Gloria concentrated on nurturing and raising her children until they embarked on their own journeys. She studied and soon became an Enrolled Tax Agent, managing several tax offices in Charlotte, before retiring from her full-time position at Personal Legal Plans. However, during the tax season, she continued to see her long-time clients whom she viewed as friends, remembering every detail of their families. All along the way, Gloria was heavily involved with her church, serving in many leadership roles.



As each grandchild was born, a twinkle was added to her heart and eye. She was the total and complete grandmother, a persistent presence, mentoring the parents and advocating for the kids. And for Jim, she fulfilled her marriage vows in every aspect, lovely and stylish with a bride's attitude to the very end. Gloria's legacy is one of love, loyalty and devotion to her friends and family.



Gloria was predeceased by her parents, Olin E. Nichols and Melba T. Nichols and by her brother, Michael O. Nichols. She is survived by her husband, Jim; daughter Deidre Anne Hartley, husband Jeff and their son Grayson (Apex, NC); son Rev. J. Christian McMullan, wife Stephanie, their sons Nathan and Eric and daughter Caroline McMullan (Phoenixville, PA); her brother Jeffrey Nichols and his wife Lisa; her sister Jennifer Sullivan and her husband John.



On Friday, March 1st, a visitation will be held from 7pm to 9pm, and on Saturday, March 2nd from 10am to 11am immediately followed at 11am by Gloria's funeral service. Both events will occur at Hankins & Whittington Funeral Service, 1111 East Blvd, Charlotte, NC. Gloria will be interred Saturday at 3:00pm in Greenlawn Memorial Park, 845 Leesburg Road, Columbia, SC. Gloria's family is extremely grateful for the ICU staff of Presbyterian Hospital for their compassionate and professional care provided to Gloria, and for helping them cope with this sad outcome. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to The Well Lutheran Church, 220 Main Street, Pineville, NC 28134, and to



