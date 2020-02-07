Gloria Bryskier Coleman, 94, passed away in Atlanta, Georgia on February 5, 2020.
Born in Chicago, she lived in Charlotte with her husband Louis for nearly 60 years. She devoted herself to her family and was her husband's entire administrative support for the business he ran out of their home. For many years Gloria was an active volunteer with the , particularly for their annual February fundraising drive. She also delivered Meals on Wheels. Gloria was a home sewer, making window treatments, clothes for herself, for her 2 daughters, their dolls, and eventually for her grandchildren. She knit, did needlepoint and other needlework.
Gloria is survived by her four children, Deborah (Dan Polster), Shelley (Jay Zandman), Daniel (Helen) and Zach (Isis Chan), her seven grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Louis (2016).
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 at 1 pm at Hebrew Cemetery, 1801 Statesville Avenue, Charlotte, NC.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 7, 2020