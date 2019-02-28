Gloria E. Carr (1939 - 2019)
Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gloria E. Carr.

Gloria E. Carr, 79 of Waxhaw, NC passed away on February 26, 2019.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 pm on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home in Huntersville, NC. Following the service a reception will be held. For a complete obituary visit, www.kepnerfh.com
Funeral Home
Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home
16901 Old Statesville Road
Huntersville, NC 28078
(704) 892-9669
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 28, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.