Gloria E. Carr, 79 of Waxhaw, NC passed away on February 26, 2019.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 pm on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home in Huntersville, NC. Following the service a reception will be held. For a complete obituary visit, www.kepnerfh.com
Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home
16901 Old Statesville Road
Huntersville, NC 28078
(704) 892-9669
Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 28, 2019