On Friday, January 31, 2020, Gloria Fay Tillman, loving wife, and mother of two children, passed away at the age of 85. Fay was born on January 19, 1935 in Kings Mountain, NC to Marvin and Nancy Queen. On December 20, 1952, she married Joe Ned Tillman, Sr. Fay will be remembered most for her generosity in helping others and her lovely spirit. She is preceded in death by her husband Joe, one sister, two brothers, and grandson Travis. She is survived by son Joe Ned Tillman, Jr and his wife Kim, and daughter, Crystal Lynne Tillman, two grandchildren, Thomas and Sarah, and one great grandson, Benjamin. A funeral service will be held February 4, 2020 at Providence Baptist Church in Charlotte. Receiving of friends at 10 am, followed by her service at 11 am. Condolences may be shared online through www.tallentfuneralservice.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 2, 2020