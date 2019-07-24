Gloria Marguerite Ostrom Burnett, 95, wife of the late John B. Burnett, passed away July 22, 2019 at NHC -Mauldin. Born in St. Paul, MN, she was a daughter of the late Ralph and Sylvia Edwall Ostrom. She was a 1942 graduate of Murray High School in St. Paul, MN, Navy veteran of WWII, housewife, and a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church. She is survived by her son: Mark William Burnett; sister: Jacqueline Ostrom; and grandchildren: Luke Burnett and Moriah Faye Burnett. Along with her parents and husband she was predeceased by children, Kathlyn Joyce Burnett, Frederick John Burnett and Nancy Ruth Burnett. The family will receive friends Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 11am until 11:45am at Trinity Presbyterian Church. Funeral services will be Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 12pm at Trinity Presbyterian Church. Burial will be at Roselawn Cemetery in St. Paul, MN. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thehowzemortuary.com The Howze Mortuary, Travelers Rest, is in charge of the arrangements. (864) 834-8051
Published in Charlotte Observer on July 24, 2019