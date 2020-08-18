Gloria Ann Echols, age 74, widow of the late Joe Allen Echols, Sr., passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020.
Born in Powellton, West Virginia, she was a daughter of the late Robert L. Copeland and Freda Mounts Copeland. Mrs. Echols was a home maker and loved to paint, knit, and crochet.
Mrs. Echols is survived by three children, JoAnn Echols Polen (Chuck), Joe Echols (Amy), and Robert Echols (Leslie); six grandchildren; three great grandchildren; five sisters, Pam Copeland, Jane Hill, Connie King, Karen Copeland, and Sherrie Copeland; and two brothers, Bobby Copeland and Mitchell Copeland. She was predeceased by a brother, Gary Copeland.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service.
.
Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service