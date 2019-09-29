Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gordon Clinton "G.C." King Jr.. View Sign Service Information MULLINS FUNERAL HOME 120 WEST MAIN ST Radford , VA 24141 (540)-639-2456 Send Flowers Obituary

Gordon (G.C.) Clinton King, Jr., 85, died peacefully on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 in Charlotte, NC.



Gordon was born October 15, 1933 in Pulaski, VA. He was the oldest of seven children born to Mildred and Gordon King. He grew up in New Bern, VA, graduate of Pulaski High School, National Business College and Virginia Tech. Gordon served proudly in the U.S. Army. After retiring as an executive for The Washington Post Company, Gordon enjoyed his final years living at The Cypress.



Gordon, aka G.C., Pop, is survived by the love of his life for 66 years, Barbara (Chink) Graham King; children, Michael and his wife, Susan, Ute Tucker and her husband, Ed, Norman and his wife, Carole, Terry Garris and her husband, James. Some of his proudest moments were spent with his seven grandchildren; Nicole, Shane, Graham, Grace, Jamie, Lindsey and Clint and seven great-grandchildren.



Visitation will be Monday, September 30, 2019 from 6:30 PM-7:30 PM at Mullins Funeral Home, 120 W. Mainstreet, Radford, VA. A Graveside Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at West View Cemetery in Radford, VA.



Memorials may be sent to Fincastle United Methodist Church, 137 S. Church Street, Fincastle, VA 24090.



Arrangements are in the care of and Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service in Charlotte and Mullins Funeral Home, 120 W. Main Street, Radford, Virginia . Online condolences can be shared at





