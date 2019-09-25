Gordon David Torgeson (1938 - 2019)
Gordon David Torgeson, 81, of Matthews, NC passed away on September, 20, 2019. Gordon was born on March 16, 1938 in Brooklyn, NY to the late Tengel and Hildegard Torgeson.

Gordon spent 6 years serving his country in the Army National Guard. He also had a 37 year career as an accountant with AT&T.

Besides his parents, Gordon was predeceased by his sister Evelyn Braaten.

Gordon is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Esther; 4 children; 12 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

Gordon was a member of Central Church of God, where the family will hold funeral services on Thursday, September 26, 2019. Visitation will be held from 10-10:30 AM, with service at 10:30 AM. Burial will follow the service at Forest Lawn East Cemetery. Online guestbook available at www.heritagecares.com.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Sept. 25, 2019
