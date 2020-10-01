Gordon L. Stanley, Jr., 82, of Charlotte, NC, passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020 at his residence.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Bethel Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Clover, SC, with the Reverend Jason Bryant officiating.
Gordon was born on February 8, 1938 in Danvers, Massachusetts. He was the son of the late Gordon Lambert Stanley and Clara McFarland Stanley. He was a member of Cook's Memorial Presbyterian Church in Charlotte, NC. His passion was the Gideon Ministry - putting the word of God in people's hands. He was a church Elder, Sunday School teacher, President of Men of the Church, received the Lifetime Member Award, American Red Cross, President of Boy's Club of America of Augusta, GA, President of Junior Achievement of Augusta, GA, played in the 1960 Tangerine Bowl. His favorite past times were football, baseball, reading and especially spending precious time with his family. He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Youngblood Stanley, of 61 years. He is survived by his sons, Gordon Stanley, III (Alisha), Craig Stanley (Sherry), Mark Stanley (Sarah), brothers, Wesley, Dale, Guy, Jeff, and his sister, Barbara Lewis, six grandchildren; Shannon, Kaylin, Dalton, Jeffrey, Selena, and Ada Grace Nancy on the way, four great grandchildren; Audrey, Boaz, Luke, Elizabeth, a close friend that is more like family, James Harper, and the devoted dog, Dee.
In addition to his parents and wife, Gordon was preceded in death by his brothers, Fred, Paul, Robin, and granddaughter, Matison.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cook's Memorial Presbyterian Church, 3413 Mt. Holly-Huntersville Rd. Charlotte, NC 28216.
