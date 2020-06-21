Gordon Tobias Cureton CHARLOTTE - Gordon Tobias Cureton, 63, died unexpectantly March 24, 2020, at his home in Washington, D.C. Born in Charlotte, NC on February 19, 1957; he was the son of the late Samuel Lee Cureton and Julia Nelson Cureton. Gordon admired, respected, and appreciated -graduated from Garinger High School in Charlotte, NC and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. While living in Seattle, WA, he served as the Seattle UNC Alumni Club President. Gordon proudly served in The Washington Army National Guard for 29 years and retired as a Lieutenant Colonel. Gordon is survived by one daughter, Courtney Danielle Cureton, of Seattle, WA. His brother, Shawn Adolph Cureton, preceded him in death. To cherish his memory, Gordon leaves one uncle, Lodie Nelson (Annie) of Sanford, NC and an aunt, Beatrice Cureton of Charlotte, NC; nephews, Shawn Cureton of Charlotte, NC and Jeremy Cureton of Killeen, TX; and a host of relatives and friends. Condolences may be made online to the guest books at funerals@seattletimes.com (The Seattle Times) and www.legacy.com/obituaries/charlotte (The Charlotte Observer).
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 21, 2020.