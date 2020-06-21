Gordon T. Cureton
02/19/1957 - 03/24/2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gordon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gordon Tobias Cureton CHARLOTTE - Gordon Tobias Cureton, 63, died unexpectantly March 24, 2020, at his home in Washington, D.C. Born in Charlotte, NC on February 19, 1957; he was the son of the late Samuel Lee Cureton and Julia Nelson Cureton. Gordon admired, respected, and appreciated -graduated from Garinger High School in Charlotte, NC and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. While living in Seattle, WA, he served as the Seattle UNC Alumni Club President. Gordon proudly served in The Washington Army National Guard for 29 years and retired as a Lieutenant Colonel. Gordon is survived by one daughter, Courtney Danielle Cureton, of Seattle, WA. His brother, Shawn Adolph Cureton, preceded him in death. To cherish his memory, Gordon leaves one uncle, Lodie Nelson (Annie) of Sanford, NC and an aunt, Beatrice Cureton of Charlotte, NC; nephews, Shawn Cureton of Charlotte, NC and Jeremy Cureton of Killeen, TX; and a host of relatives and friends. Condolences may be made online to the guest books at funerals@seattletimes.com (The Seattle Times) and www.legacy.com/obituaries/charlotte (The Charlotte Observer).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved